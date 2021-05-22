CHICAGO (CBS) — This weekend will bring temperatures in the mid 80s in the Chicago area — summertime levels in May!
Saturday brings partly sunny skies.
Sunday will be partly sunny as a front comes in that will turn winds off the lake late in the day. This will take temperatures, especially in the north and near the lake, from the low 80s to 60 by sunset on Sunday.
There will be a chance of showers to the north as the front slides in.
Forecast:
Saturday:Partly sunny and warm. High of 86
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild. 69
Sunday. Partly sunny, chance of an afternoon shower, high of 86 but turning cooler near the lake