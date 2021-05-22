CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 18 people have been shot across Chicago so far this weekend, five of them fatally, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head on the front porch of a home in Lawndale.
Dajon Gater, 15, was on the front porch of a home in the 3900 block of West Lexington around 11:50 p.m. Friday, when two people approached him, pulled out guns, and started shooting, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.
He was rushed to the Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition but died a few hours later.
About 90 minutes earlier, a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were fatally shot after a fight at a liquor store in Humboldt Park. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, they both got into an argument with two other men in the store.
Things turned physical, and one of the men reached for a gun and shot the woman in the torso. Workers at the store said the gunman also shot the 18-year-old as he stood in the doorway.
That’s when everything spilled into the parking lot, where the woman collapsed on the pavement and the teen ran off.
The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old who was with her was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical examiner’s office has identified the woman as 23-year-old Destiny Nunez.
Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing outside in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park, when someone walked up and shot them both, police said.
A 24-year-old man was shot in the head, neck, chest, and leg, and was pronounced dead at Loretto Hospital. A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest, torso, and arm, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- Around 5:25 p.m. Friday, a 33-year-old man was standing in front of his home in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street in West Garfield Park, when someone shot him multiple times. He suffered 11 gunshot wounds, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized, but unable to provide any further details on the shooting.
- At about 8:15 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were near a parking lot in the 8900 block of South Burley Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, when they both heard gunshots and realized they’d been wounded. The man was shot multiple times in the body, and the woman was shot in the neck and back. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- Shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, a 46-year-old woman was standing outside on the 7300 block of South Union Avenue in Englewood, when someone in a passing car shot her in the stomach. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At about 10:25 p.m. Friday, a 34-year-old man was riding his bicycle on the 11800 block of South Indiana Avenue in West Pullman, when someone shot him in the shoulder. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.
- Around 11 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was walking on the 1300 block of West Hastings Street in University Village, when someone shot him in the hand and arm. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, and told police he did not see the shooter.
- Around 11:40 p.m. Friday, a 32-year-old man was driving on the 3400 block of West Harrison Street in Homan Square, when someone shot him twice in the leg. Police did not provide information on his condition.
- Shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, a 44-year-old man was standing in the 1200 block of South Fairfield Avenue near Douglass Park, when someone in a passing SUV shot him in the arm. Friends took him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- Also shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, a 23-year-old man was sitting in the rear seat of a rideshare vehicle headed west on 23rd Street near Sacramento Avenue in Little Village, when four men approached as the car was stopped at a detour, and one of them shot the man in the arm. The rideshare driver took the victim to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- Around 2:15 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was found lying unresponsive on the 3400 block of West Monroe Street in Fifth City, with gunshot wounds to the face and shoulder. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
- At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was shot on the first block of North Talman Avenue, and took himself to Stroger Hospital for treatment. Police said he was not cooperating with detectives.
- Shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was inside a home on the 8900 block of South Union Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood, when someone climbed up onto a chair outside the home, and shot him through the window. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the leg.
- At about 6:45 a.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was on the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street, when someone in a black sedan shot him in the arm, leg, and back. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.