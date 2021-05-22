CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 18 people have been shot across Chicago so far this weekend, five of them fatally, including a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head on the front porch of a home in Lawndale.

Dajon Gater, 15, was on the front porch of a home in the 3900 block of West Lexington around 11:50 p.m. Friday, when two people approached him, pulled out guns, and started shooting, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

He was rushed to the Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition but died a few hours later.

About 90 minutes earlier, a 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were fatally shot after a fight at a liquor store in Humboldt Park. Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, they both got into an argument with two other men in the store.

Things turned physical, and one of the men reached for a gun and shot the woman in the torso. Workers at the store said the gunman also shot the 18-year-old as he stood in the doorway.

That’s when everything spilled into the parking lot, where the woman collapsed on the pavement and the teen ran off.

The woman was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The 18-year-old who was with her was taken to Humboldt Park Health, where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical examiner’s office has identified the woman as 23-year-old Destiny Nunez.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing outside in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street in West Garfield Park, when someone walked up and shot them both, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head, neck, chest, and leg, and was pronounced dead at Loretto Hospital. A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest, torso, and arm, and was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: