CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Saturday announced 683 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional six confirmed deaths. This brings the the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 739,626 and the total number of confirmed deaths to 13,136, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 417 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

A total of 3,474,640 people in the state have been tested, up from 3,470,790 on Friday. A total of 10,308,640 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Hoosiers 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. Find clinics at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Mobile vaccination clinics are also available on the following schedule:

Today (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Elkhart County:

Goshen High School

401 Lincolnway East, Goshen, IN 46526

Howard County:

Second Missionary Baptist Church

819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN 46901

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 211 or (866)211-9966 to receive a voucher.

As of Saturday, a total of 4,997,447 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,583,119 first doses and 2,414,328 individuals who are fully vaccinated.