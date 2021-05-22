CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Saturday reported 1,108 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 43 additional deaths. This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 1,374,565, including 22,599 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
As of Saturday, 64% of adults in the state have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the last 24-hour period, 59,314 tests have been reported for a total of 24,184,067.
As of Friday night, 1,401 people int he state were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 347 were in intensive care and 202 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from May 15 to May 21 is 2.3%.
On Friday 76,652 vaccine doses were reportedly administered in the state. A total of 10,843,665 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Friday at midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 74,487 doses, according to IDPH.