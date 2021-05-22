CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Joliet are trying to figure out who shot and killed a teenager outside a laundromat early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the Blue Kangaroo laundromat on off Lincoln Highway and Grant Street just before 5 a.m.
They found a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.