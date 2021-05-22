DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, Crime, Humboldt Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were fatally shot after a fight at a convenience store in Humboldt Park Friday night.

The shooting took place near Kedzie and Franklin around 10:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: July Temperatures In May

The woman got into an argument with another man in the store, and it then spilled into the parking lot.

READ MORE: New Phishing Scam Claims To Be From DMV

That’s when the man pulled a gun and shot both the woman and the teen with her.

MORE NEWS: Carjacking Crew Accused Of At Least 21 Carjackings And Robberies; Two Still On The Run

Police are searching for the shooter.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff