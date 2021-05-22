CHICAGO (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were fatally shot after a fight at a convenience store in Humboldt Park Friday night.
The shooting took place near Kedzie and Franklin around 10:30 p.m.
The woman got into an argument with another man in the store, and it then spilled into the parking lot.
That's when the man pulled a gun and shot both the woman and the teen with her.
Police are searching for the shooter.