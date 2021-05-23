CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are dead after they were found shot Sunday evening in Bronzeville.
Police were called at 8:42 p.m. to find the two men unresponsive in a car in the 4600 block of South Federal Street.
Both of the men had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition.
The men, 49 and 56, were later both pronounced dead.
Area One detectives were investigating Sunday night.