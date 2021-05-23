CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was rescued and a man remained missing Sunday evening after a car plunged into the Calumet River on the city’s Far South Side.
Witnesses said at 6:49 p.m., a man was driving north on Torrence Avenue near the bridge at what would be about 124th Street, when the car went through a retention net and into the water as the bridge was going up. The bridge at the site is a vertical lift bridge, rather than a bascule bridge like the downtown Chicago bridges.READ MORE: Crowds Are Turning Out In Chicago Again, But COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Remains Unsteady
A teenage boy was rescued by a passing boat, police said. Police said the boy was 16, while the Fire Department said he was 13.
The Fire Department said the boy was taken to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital in serious-to-critical condition.
Happening Now: Officers from @CPDMarineUnit assisted @USCG and @CFDMedia in a marine distress call that occurred in the Calumet River. #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/7LZRgIRSi7READ MORE: Four Shot Outside Private Event At Park Forest Theater
— Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) May 24, 2021
The police Marine Unit searched for some time afterward for the man who had been driving. The Fire Department said the man, estimated to be between 40 and 50, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in grave condition when he was found.MORE NEWS: At Least 11 Killed, 36 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
Further information was not available Sunday night.