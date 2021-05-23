CHICAGO (CBS) — Saturday’s high temperature was 88 degrees — just 6 degrees shy of a record. Sunday will be another summer like day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Humidity will remain reasonable with dew point temperatures running at 65 degrees or less.
Passage of an afternoon cold front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially to the north. Cool air coming off Lake Michigan will cause temperatures to fall in far northeast Illinois and along the shoreline. The lake’s water temperature is still in the 50s.
Rain will wrap up early overnight, and Monday will be partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Forecast
Sunday: Partly sunny and warm. Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hi of 86, turning cooler near the lake.
Sunday night: Rain early, 64.
Monday: Partly sunny and 85.