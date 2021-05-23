CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunshine, smiles, and the feeling of success – more and more people are venturing out after a year-plus in lockdown.

But is the public too confident?

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory on Sunday asked how to handle steady crowds with an unsteady vaccination rate.

At the Mellow Yellow, at 1503 E. 53rd St. in Hyde Park, Sunday Funday crowds are back.

“Business has become astronomical – definitely seen a change over the last two months,” said Tadeo Garcia, the owner of the restaurant that has been in operation since 1976. “The past two weeks have been even busier.”

Garcia can’t believe a year ago, Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home order was still in effect and Mellow Yellow was carry-out only. Now, dining room capacity limits just increased again.

“I feel very optimistic,” said Garcia.

But it’s cautious optimism, because Illinois Department of Public Health stats show less than 40 percent of people in our state are fully vaccinated right now. Meanwhile, mass-vaccination sites like the walk-in clinic at the United Center are closing this week.

So how can we keep the literal needle moving forward?

A quick check of the City of Chicago’s calendar shows vaccines will be heading to where the people are. Next weekend, you’ll find shots at farmer’s markets, the beach, parks – and of course, at church.

The youth worship and small wedding space at Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 S. Indiana Ave., transformed into a walk-in vaccination site seven weeks ago. Jermaine Anderson, director of special events at the church, shared how easy the setup is.

“You can come to Sunday morning worship and get your vaccine after,” he said.

The walk-in clinic at the church provided convenience, and perhaps a boost of confidence for those little hesitant about the vaccine.

“Our church has been here in the Bronzeville neighborhood for more than 100 years so the community trusts Apostolic Faith Church,” said Anderson, who said leadership will offer up its space for vaccinations as long as the City asks.

CBS 2 also spotted an Aenta pop-up clinic on the Near West Side. A non-profit also recently played host in Pilsen, and a condo building brought in shots in the South Loop.

Will the piecemeal approach to vaccinate be enough for herd immunity?

Back at Mellow Yellow, we asked Garcia about employee mask requirements.

“I do not see myself changing that whatsoever,” Garcia said, adding that he’ll likely require staff to wear face coverings until next year. Better to be safe than sorry, he said.

CBS 2 asked the City if and when mobile vaccination efforts will function sort of like ice cream trucks – finding crowds and passing out shots.

We did not hear back.