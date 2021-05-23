CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot and wounded Sunday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
At 2:52 p.m., two men and two women were in the street in the 3300 block of West Ohio Street when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all.
A woman of an unknown age was shot in an unknown part of the body and self-transported to Humboldt Park Health in an unknown condition. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where her condition was stabilized.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the lower back and was also taken to Stroger, where his condition was also stabilized. Another man of an unknown age was taken to Stroger in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
Area Four detectives were investigating late Sunday, police said.