CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials Sunday reported 565 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. This brings state’s the total number of confirmed cases to740,189. The total number of confirmed deaths remains at 13,136, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Another 417 probable deaths have been reported in patients with no positive test on record.

So far, 3,478,106 people have been tested in the state, up from 3,474,640 on Saturday. A total of 10,323,259 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

Find testing sites around the state at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Hoosiers 12 and older can now receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but those younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinics, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. According to ISDH, appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St. Free transportation to and from the site is available through the Gary Public Transportation Corporation and through a partnership between IU Health and Lyft. Language interpretation and support for those with disabilities, hearing or vision impairments are also available onsite.

Mobile vaccination clinics are also available on the following schedule:

Monday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.):

INDYCAR parking lot

4551 W. 16th St., Indianapolis IN, 46222

Tuesday-Wednesday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

La Casa de Amistad

3423 S. Michigan, South Bend, IN, 46614

Tuesday-Thursday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

First Church

5387 IN-10, Wheatfield, IN 46392

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

Tippecanoe County Amphitheater

4449 IN-43, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Tuesday-Friday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Reynolds Parking Lot

401 W. Second St., Reynolds, IN 47980

Tuesday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

McMillen Park

3901 Abbott St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806

Thursday-Saturday (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.):

Civil Rights Heritage Center

1040 W Washington St., South Bend, IN 46601

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber ride. Call 211 or (866)211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments.

As of Sunday, a total of 5,013,482 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, including 2,588,849 first doses and 2,424,633 individuals who are fully vaccinated.