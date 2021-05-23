DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Anti-Semitic Attacks, Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — The Jewish community rallied in north suburban Skokie on Sunday, over concerns about anti-Semitic attacks.

Community members and faith leaders called for an end to such attacks, which have been increasing in the U.S.

Since the fighting in the Middle East between Israel and the militant group Hamas began, the number of anti-Semitic incidents has jumped nationwide.

Anti-Semitic posts on social media have also increased.

A Pew Research Center study has also found that 75 percent of those polled believe there is more antisemitism now than five years ago.

Some prominent Jewish groups have appealed to the Biden Administration to condemn the surge of anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S.

