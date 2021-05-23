GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS) — COVID-19 vaccines were combined with school spirit in the far north suburbs on Sunday.
The Lake County Health Department invited kids ages 12 and older and their families to a school spirit day at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.
There was fun in the form of giveaways, raffles, music from 102.3 XLC radio, and free Kona Ice for anyone who got the vaccine during the day.
Visitors were encouraged to show their school spirit by wearing school colors, sports uniforms, or even prom attire for extra chances at raffle prizes.