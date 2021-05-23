CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were asking for help from the public in finding a 70-year-old man who is missing from Lawndale and may be in need of medical attention.
Jesse Delgado is missing from the 1500 block of South Fairfield Avenue. He was last seen wearing a gray-black checkered button-down shirt, which he is also seen wearing in a photo provided by police.READ MORE: Police Say 9 People Were Arrested As Crowds Of Young People Gathered, Fought In Millennium Park; Man Was Also Shot Nearby
Delgado’s brother-in-law, John Nolte, issued a Facebook post about the missing man on Sunday. Nolte wrote that Delgado went to dialysis at Mount Sinai Hospital on Saturday and was done at 5 p.m., but has not been seen since.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain Chances On The Rise
Nolte wrote that Delgado suffers from memory loss and his mental state is deteriorating.
Delgado is Hispanic, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a fair complexion.MORE NEWS: At Least 8 Killed, 35 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 746-8255, or 911.