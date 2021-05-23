ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The humanitarian crisis in Gaza had hundreds rallying in support in the Chicago area on Sunday.
Palestinian supporters gathered here in southwest suburban Orland Park to take part in a solidarity walk.
Activists called for peace, spoke out for human rights, and raised awareness for the thousands in Gaza who have been left homeless by the Israeli missile strikes.
Brokered by Egypt and announced late Thursday, a cease-fire between Israel and the militant group Hamas brought a halt to 11 days of violence that left more than 200 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead. The cease-fire, while fragile, appears to be holding, and humanitarian aid began flowing into Gaza on Saturday.
President Joe Biden on Thursday praised the announcement of the end to the fighting and vowed his administration would continue “our quiet and relentless diplomacy” to ensure Palestinians and Israelis equally live safely and securely.
Meanwhile, help is slowly making its way into the war-torn Gaza Strip. A 130-truck convoy began entering Gaza from Egypt on Sunday.
The convoy delivered medical supplies, food, and other humanitarian aid after thousands of homes were destroyed or damaged during the violence.
The United Nations also says about 800,000 people in the area do not have access to clean water.