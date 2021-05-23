CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot in Chicago’s River North neighborhood early Sunday morning after a fight broke out on the street.
According to police, the 35-year-old was part of a group of people fighting on Illinois Street near Wells around 1:30 a.m.
She was shot in the back and sent to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
Police arrested a man minutes after the shooting after they saw him running from the scene.
Charges are pending as Area Three detectives investigate.