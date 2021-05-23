CHICAGO (CBS)) — The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has a featured role in a new series on Amazon Prime.
"The College Tour" showcases schools around the country through the stories of students on campus.
TV producer and former "Amazing Race" winner Alex Boylan hosts the show. He said he came up with the idea when his niece was trying to select a college.
The U of I episode profiles 11 students, including a pre-med student from Pilsen who wants to move back home to practice medicine, and a student from Aurora who got in on a full scholarship – and is now trying to establish a new scholarship.
The first season is streaming now on Amazon Prime.