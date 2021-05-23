DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Alex Boylan, Amazon Prime, The College Tour, UIUC, University of Illinois, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

CHICAGO (CBS)) — The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has a featured role in a new series on Amazon Prime.

“The College Tour” showcases schools around the country through the stories of students on campus.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Rain Chances On The Rise

TV producer and former “Amazing Race” winner Alex Boylan hosts the show. He said he came up with the idea when his niece was trying to select a college.

READ MORE: Teenage Boy, Man Rescued After Car Plunges Into Calumet River At Torrence Avenue Bridge; Man Later Dies

The U of I episode profiles 11 students, including a pre-med student from Pilsen who wants to move back home to practice medicine, and a student from Aurora who got in on a full scholarship – and is now trying to establish a new scholarship.

MORE NEWS: Crowds Are Turning Out In Chicago Again, But COVID-19 Vaccination Rate Remains Unsteady

The first season is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff