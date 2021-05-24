CHICAGO (CBS) — A father who dead after his car plunged into the Calumet River Sunday night has been identified as Jaime Navarro.
His 16-year-old son was also in the car, but he survived.
Witnesses said at 6:49 p.m., the 38-year-old father was driving north on Torrence Avenue near the bridge at what would be about 124th Street in the South Deering community, when the car went through a retention net and into the water as the bridge was going up. The bridge at the site is a vertical lift bridge, rather than a bascule bridge like the downtown Chicago bridges.
The teenage boy was rescued by a passing boat, police said.
The Fire Department said the boy was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital. He was reported in good condition Sunday night.
But Navarro later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center after a longer search to find him.