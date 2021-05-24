CHICAGO (CBS) — For those having trouble paying the rent, help is on the way. The City of Chicago is handing out nearly $80 million in emergency rental assistance.
Tenants and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown can apply for up to 15 months of assistance.
Applications are open online through June 8.
To be eligible, applicants must live in Chicago, be at risk of losing their homes, and have suffered hardship due to the pandemic.
Income limits are also in place.
This all comes as Illinois begins phasing out the statewide moratorium on evictions, which is set to expire by August.