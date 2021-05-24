DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas near the city and Northwest Indiana until 8 a.m.

A mostly cloudy day is ahead with temperatures in the 80s. There is a slight chance for a storm in the afternoon.

Tuesday brings greater chances for showers and thunderstorms into Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.

