CHICAGO (CBS)– A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas near the city and Northwest Indiana until 8 a.m.
A mostly cloudy day is ahead with temperatures in the 80s. There is a slight chance for a storm in the afternoon.
Tuesday brings greater chances for showers and thunderstorms into Wednesday.
Cooler temperatures are expected for the rest of the week.