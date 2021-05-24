CHICAGO (CBS) — A stray shower is possible Monday evening, but otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and mild with a low around 70.
Warm winds ahead of it will be gusty out of the southwest. Temperatures should easily reach the middle 80s.
Clearing is expected later Wednesday, with a high of 82.
Right now, Memorial Day weekend is featuring a cool lake breeze. We are watching a shower chance for the actual holiday.