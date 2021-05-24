DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Highs So Far: 05.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

CHICAGO (CBS) — A stray shower is possible Monday evening, but otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and mild with a low around 70.

We are watching a front for Tuesday.

7 a.m. Tuesday: 05.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Warm winds ahead of it will be gusty out of the southwest. Temperatures should easily reach the middle 80s.

5 p.m. Tuesday: 05.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The best storm chance is late afternoon through the evening hours on Tuesday. A few leftover showers will persist into early Wednesday morning, with clearing throughout the afternoon.

Clearing is expected later Wednesday, with a high of 82.

Precipitation Chances: 05.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

We are also watching a possible soaking rain by Thursday night – and the rain is much-needed.

7 Day Forecast: 05.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Right now, Memorial Day weekend is featuring a cool lake breeze. We are watching a shower chance for the actual holiday.

Mary Kay Kleist