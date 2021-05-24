CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases continues to fall, but vaccination numbers are low as well.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 933 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases including 10 additional deaths.

Also, 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

IDPH reports that more than five million people in the state are fully vaccinated.

There have been a total of 1,376,411 cases, including 22,633 deaths in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 17-23, 2021 is 2.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 17-23, 2021 is 2.7%.

It’s the second week the average case positivity rate has been 2.2%, tied for the lowest since March 13, when it was 2.1%, the lowest rate reported by IDPH at any point during the pandemic.

A total of 10,940,769 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,133 doses. On Sunday, 36,358 doses were reported administered (doses administered at CVS pharmacies over the weekend have not yet been reported and will be added in the coming days.)

Illinois is averaging 1,516 hospitalizations per day over the past week, a 24% decline from two weeks ago.

As of Sunday, daily vaccinations have declined compared to last week. On Sunday, the state averaged 60,746 perday.

Last week, it averaging 76,812 per day over the past week, up 6% from one week ago, and up 17% from two weeks ago, but still down 42% from the peak on April 12.

A total of 4,995,694 people have been fully vaccinated in Illinois, or 39,21% of the population.