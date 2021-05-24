Cubs Concerned About Willson Contreras' Condition After He Took 99-MPH Fastball Off Wrist On SundayAfter taking two of three in St. Louis, the Cubs had a scheduled off-day on Monday - and likely nobody needs it more than Willson Contreras.

Meet Jeremiah Paprocki, The 21-Year-Old UIC Senior Making History As The Cubs' First Black PA AnnouncerThe Cubs’ new announcer is the youngest ever to take the mic for the team - and he's the team's first Black announcer too.

Baez's HR In 10th Leads Cubs To Win Over CardinalsJávier Báez hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie and propel the Chicago Cubs to a win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday night.

2021 PGA Championship: Phil Mickelson Makes History As Oldest Major Winner In Epic DisplayA thrilling 2021 PGA Championship met an extraordinary conclusion Sunday afternoon as Phil Mickelson became the oldest major championship winner in golf history.

Short Candace Parker And Allie Quigley, Chicago Sky Lose To New York LibertyBetnijah Laney scored 20 points, Sabrina Ionescu had 19 points and 12 assists and the New York Liberty overcame 22 turnovers to beat the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

White Sox Fall To Yankees, Lose Three Straight For First Time This SeasonThe New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six by beating the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.