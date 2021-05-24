CHICAGO (CBS) — After taking two of three in St. Louis, the Cubs had a scheduled off-day on Monday – and likely nobody needs it more than Willson Contreras.
Contreras took a 99-mph fastball off his wrist while expecting a breaking ball from closer Craig Kimbrel in the 10th inning against the Cardinals Sunday night.
Contreras stayed in the game – but the Cubs were obviously concerned about their All-Star catcher.
“The first that’s going through my head is a broken wrist, forearm – then it’s, is he going to be OK? He’s probably one of the tougher guys that I’ve ever been around, so it’s definitely going to leave a mark. That’s my biggest concern,” said Cubs Manager David Ross.
Ross said he talked to Contreras, and Contreras said he was fine. But the severity of the injury still needs to be determined.
The Cubs are in Pittsburgh starting Tuesday for three games.