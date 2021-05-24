CHICAGO (CBS) — Stop hair discrimination in schools; that’s the aim of proposed legislation that would ban Illinois schools from making any rules about hairstyles, including those historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture – such as braids, locks, and twists.
The Illinois Senate has approved the proposal pushed by Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago), who is Black and wears freeform dreadlocks. It still has to clear the Illinois House.
The proposed legislation would prohibit any Illinois school from applying their uniform or dress code to hairstyles “including hairstyles historically associated with race, ethnicity, or hair texture, including, but not limited to, protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists.”
It’s similar to the Crown Act, a federal bill making its way through Congress, which would ban hair discrimination at school or work.