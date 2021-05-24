CHICAGO (CBS) — Kiar Evans of Chicago been arrested and charged in federal court with carjacking after he allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint near Garfield Park in Chicago late last week.
Evans 22, is charged with one count of carjacking in connection with the Thursday afternoon incident.
According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago, Evans approached the driver's side window of a Nissan Altima at the intersection of West Congress Parkway and Independence Boulevard.
Evans pointed a firearm at the Nissan’s driver and demanded that the driver exit the vehicle, the complaint states. The victim complied and Evans drove off.
Shortly after the carjacking, Evans was driving the stolen Nissan when he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Harrison Street and Ogden Avenue, the complaint states. Chicago Police officers arrested Evans and discovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the Nissan.
The carjacking charge is punishable by a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.