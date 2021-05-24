CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra Union-Pacific Northwest service was halted near Gladstone Park during the afternoon rush Friday after a pedestrian was hit by a train.
Inbound and outbound trains were halted near Gladstone Park station at Austin Avenue and the Kennedy Expressway after the pedestrian was hit by Train No. 635.
Major delays were expected.
A Metra spokeswoman did not know if the pedestrian was hit before, during, or after the train stopped at Gladstone Park. She did say the train left downtown at 4:57 p.m. and was supposed to get to Crystal Lake at 6:30 p.m.
Information on the pedestrian's condition was not immediately available.
