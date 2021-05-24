DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– If you want to get your COVID-19 vaccine at the United Center, Monday is the last day for walk-ins.

The drive-thru portion of the vaccination site will remain open until June 24.

Chicago’s top doctor Allison Arwady says nearly 287,000 doses have been administered at the U.C. since it opened in March.

The Illinois Department of Health reported 48% of adults in Illinois are fully vaccinated and 65% of adults in Illinois have received at least one vaccine does.

Efforts to get more people vaccinated will continue with vaccination clinic still opening throughout the city.