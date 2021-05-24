PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) — Two dogs slipped from their handler’s control in Palatine on Monday and attacked two other smaller dogs – one of whom died.

The dogs also bit the smaller dogs’ owners.

At 6:50 p.m., Palatine police were called to the area near Greeley and Washington streets in the northwest suburb for a report of a dog attack.

They were told a woman was walking a pit bull and an Akita on leashes, and the two dogs spotted a smaller white dog that another woman was walking on a leash.

The larger dogs slipped out of their walker’s control and attacked the smaller dog. The woman who owned the smaller dog tried to shield the animal from the attack and was also bitten.

After the first victim was able to get to safety with her dog, the pit bull and the Akita spotted another small white dog being walked on a leash by a man – and they charged and attacked that dog too.

They also bit the man walking the smaller dog as he tried to defend the animal.

The pit bull and Akita were eventually brought under control and returned to the woman who had been walking them. The man and woman who were bitten were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights with non-life-threatening injuries.

The first white dog that was bitten was taken to Golf Rose Animal Hospital by Palatine police, and died at the hospital. The second smaller dog was also taken to an animal hospital for bite wounds and was last reported still to be alive.

The pit bull and the Akita were both current on their rabies shots, police said.

The Palatine police Animal Warden is investigating.