CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot in the head during a carjacking on the city’s Southwest Side on Monday evening, just after he had finished changing his friend’s flat tire.
At 6:26 p.m., the 28-year-old victim had just finished changing his friend's tire in the 4700 block of West 64th Street – in the Clearing neighborhood close to Midway International Airport – when a man came up on foot and tried to take the victim's keys to his own car right out of his hand.
They got into a physical confrontation, and the assailant took out a handgun, but the victim knocked the gun out of the assailant’s hand, police said.
The assailant picked up the gun and shot the victim in the head, police said. The assailant drove off in the victim's dark blue Nissan Altima and remained at large Monday night.
Police said the suspect is about 6 feet 1 inch tall and was wearing dark clothing and a ski mask.
The victim was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.
Area One detectives were investigating Monday night.