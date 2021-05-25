CHICAGO (CBS) — Residents in Berwyn are being told to avoid an area near Oak Park Avenue because of an explosion in an empty office building owned by MacNeal Hospital.

According to authorities, just after 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, Berwyn police and fire departments responded to explosion in the 3300 block of Oak Park Avenue.

The incident, according to crews working on the scene, was accidental.

Berwyn Fire as well as other municipalities are working to put out the fires and contain an active gas leak. The Berwyn Police Department evacuated surrounding buildings.

“Due to the nature of the working scene, please make any and all efforts to avoid Oak Park Ave and Grove Ave in the Depot District until the scene is determined cleared and safe by the Berwyn Fire Department,” according to a news release.

Please be aware: Berwyn first responders are responding to an incident at 33rd Street and Oak Park Avenue. Please stay clear of this area. More information will be released when made available.#cityofBerwyn #Berwyn — City of Berwyn (@CityofBerwyn) May 25, 2021

A spokesperson for Loyola Medicine confirmed the building where the explosion occurred is an empty office building leased by MacNeal Hospital, which is across the street.

“No MacNeal Hospital employees were hurt and no one in the ER is being treated at this time. This incident has not affected patient care at the hospital,” Loyola spokeswoman Makayla Koehn wrote in an email.