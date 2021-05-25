CHICAGO (CBS)– The body found in the Little Calumet River has been identified as 12-year-old Kyrin Carter, who went missing last week in Hammond, Indiana, the Lake County Coroner’s Officer confirmed.
A dive team removed the body from the Little Calumet River just 300 feet west of where 12-year-old Kyrin Carer, was last seen at a Best Western Hotel in Hammond, Indiana.READ MORE: Man Shot During Carjacking On Southwest Side After Changing Tire For Mom, Kids
READ MORE: Pet Sitter Lost Client's Dog After Taking Pet Out Of Town
“I came out here everyday to find him. But I didn’t think I’d actually find him.”
Meet Eric Smith. He’s the volunteer kayaker who found Kyrin’s body. He spent five hours yesterday searching the Little Calumet River. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/nBaB1AcsOZ
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) May 25, 2021
Officials said the teen’s body was found, around 8:15 p.m. Monday, by volunteer kayaker Eric Smith who was involved in the search for the missing teen. Smith spent give hours Monday, searching the river.
On Friday, local agencies temporarily stopped the flow of water into the Little Calumet River in an attempt to get as deep into the river as possible to search for Carter.
Carter, who has autism, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. May 15 at the Best Western Hotel near 179th Street and Cline Avenue.
His family is in town from Kansas City, Missouri to visit family. Authorities utilized every resource including K9s, drones, helicopters, ATV’s, and ground and water crews.MORE NEWS: If You Lose Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card, It Can Be Replaced -- Here's How
Hundreds of volunteers have been involved in the search.