CHICAGO (CBS) — Isolated, gusty storms are possible this afternoon and evening, but the best rain chances line up along a cold front headed for the Chicago area.
Right now, models are indicating the best storm chance is between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The strongest cells could contain damaging winds up to 60mph.
A few leftover showers will remain at daybreak, with clearing skies through the day on Wednesday. Sunny by afternoon.
TONIGHT: GUSTY SHOWERS AND STORMS OVERNIGHT. LOW 67.
WEDNESDAY: CLEARING SKIES. HIGH 83.
THURSDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGH 63.
