By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Forecast, Radar, thunderstorms, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)–  Thunderstorms are on the way.

Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s. Thunderstorms are expected by the afternoon and into the evening.

Storms could be strong to severe with the threat of hail and gusty winds.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to wrap up Wednesday morning, leaving a bright day with temperatures in the 80s.

