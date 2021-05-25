CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois reported 808 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest daily caseload in more than two months, as the statewide average infection rate fell to the lowest point ever reported during the pandemic.
The 808 new cases are the fewest since March 15, when the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 782 new cases. It’s only the fifth time this year Illinois has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in a single day.READ MORE: Water Service Restored In Beverly, Morgan Park After Second Outage This Month; No Boil Order Issued
Illinois is averaging 1,220 new cases per day over the past week, down 39% from two weeks ago.
IDPH also reported 17 more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,377,249 cases, including 22,650 deaths.READ MORE: Arwady: COVID Case Rates Are Declining In Chicago As Pop Up Vaccine Sites Open To Reach More Residents
The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois is down to 2.1%, tied for the lowest the state has ever reported. The last time the rate was that low was March 13. IDPH began reporting the state’s average case positivity rate in early May 2020. That rate climbed as high as 17% last May, but has yet to dip below 2.1%.
As of Monday night, a total of 1,419 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, including 350 in the ICU and 180 on ventilators. Illinois is averaging 1,437 hospitalizations per day over the past week, down 27% from two weeks ago.
Daily vaccinations have started to rebound in Illinois over the past week, after dropping steadily since mid-April. Illinois is averaging 79,485 doses administered per day over the past week, up 33% from one week ago. However, that’s still a 40% drop from the April 12 peak for average daily vaccinations.MORE NEWS: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Replaces Two Top Aides, Names New Commissioners For Two City Agencies
A total of 5,112,262 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated as of Monday night, accounting for 40.12% of the population. IDPH says 49% of all adults in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, and 65% of adults have had at least one dose.