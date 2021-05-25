CHICAGO (CBS) — Between Lollapalooza and some Chicago restaurants, you may find yourself needing to prove your COVID-19 vaccination status.

But carrying your vaccination record card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means there is a higher risk of losing it. So what happens if you do?

As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the first piece of advice is to do everything possible to make sure you don’t. But it can be replaced if it comes to that.

How that happens depends on where you got the card.

Nora Fitzpatrick of Oak Lawn is among the five million Illinois residents who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. She was also carrying her CDC vaccination record card with her.

“Just with all the regulations changing, in case I was at a location where I would need to present the card, I would have it on hand,” she said.

Fitzpatrick said someone stole her purse over the weekend with her card in it. And so began her search for how to replace it, starting with where she got her vaccines – CVS.

“They basically said well, where you got your shot from is where you should – they’ll be able to issue you another card,” she said “But I got my shot 2.5 hours away.”

She was willing to make the drive back to downstate Hoopeston, Illinois, from Oak Lawn – but she didn’t have to. CVS confirmed to us that if you lose your card, any of its pharmacies can print your record showing you got the shot.

The same goes for Walgreens, where all locations can write out replacement cards. Jewel-Osco recommends you return to the pharmacy where you were vaccinated for a new one – if you went to a Jewel Clinic, any of their stores will do.

When it comes to mass-vaccination sites, it all depends on who ran them. If it was Cook County, any county site or clinic will issue a replacement card. If it was the state, you’ll fill out the form found at this link, requesting your Immunization Records.

Lucky for Fitzpatrick, it was just a matter of calling her local CVS.

“Once they were able to determine I was in their system, then it’s a lot easier,” she said.

She said she is picking up her new card at the end of the week.

As for those who got their shots at clinics put on by the City of Chicago in need of a new card, there is a specific email address, covid19vaccine@cityofchicago.org, that you need to email to ask for a new one. More information is available here.