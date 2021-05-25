CHICAGO (CBS) — Like water off a duck’s back, trade rumors surrounding the Cubs’ Kris Bryant will only get louder with the deadline coming at the end of July.

But you can’t tell by the way Bryant is playing.

He’s back to that MVP level – ranking near the top of the National League in almost every offensive category. What is really rare is the fact that the elite hitter plays five positions in the field – third base, first base, and all three outfield spots.

He carries four different gloves with him.

“I think it’s important to show off your versatility – not only defensively, but offensively, in being able to move around the lineup and do certain things. I’ve embraced that attitude. If you’re able to play more positions, you’re able to hang around longer, and I want to play this game as long as I can. I really enjoy playing the outfield right now,” Bryant said. “There’s always a bunch of kids out there. In St. Louis, I think the end of the first game, there was a couple of kids that just wanted to play rock paper scissors. Best out of three, they smoked me.”

The Cubs are one and a half games out of 1st place, but Bryant’s trade value is rising again – and he’ll be a free agent. Tough decisions are ahead.