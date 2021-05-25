CHICAGO (CBS) — A door-to-door effort is underway to get the vaccine to Chicagoans who need it most.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports from the North Lawndale neighborhood, where fewer than 25% of residents have been fully vaccinated.

In North Lawndale, Mother’s Opposed to Violence Everywhere and Saint Anthony Hospital joined forces and take to the streets.

They’re on a mission to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to those who need them the most, in the community.

“Best thing in the world. Really was,” said North Lawndale resident Johnny B. Moore.

Moore said he and his disabled brother Floyd Moore, have been waiting six months to get the shot.

“I’m thankful for them coming here to give it to me. That way I won’t have to go anywhere, because I don’t get around that good,” Floyd Moore said.

The Reverend Robin Hood said he organized the vaccination effort with Saint Anthony Hospital in just 24 hours.

“The ability to be able bring the vaccine to them is not only heartwarming to me, but to their entire families and it builds a sense of security,” said Jim Sifuentes of Saint Anthony Hospital.

Hood said he sees this door-to-door effort, and the indoor walk in clinic at Greater Rock Baptist Church, as a solution to bringing down COVID-19 infection rates and deaths, in one of the communities hit hardest by the virus in Cook County.

“We will need to go out. We will need to continue to pass out fliers and we need to ask them, if they haven’t been vaccinated, what it takes to get them vaccinated,” Hood said.

