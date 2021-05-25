CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured in a fire Tuesday morning at a Chicago Housing Authority building for seniors in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.
The fire started in a 6th floor unit of the Edith Spurlock Sampson Apartments at 2640 N. Sheffield Av., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Two people were taken to the hospital in good condition after paramedics evaluated several elderly residents on the scene.
The fire was contained to one unit.
The fire has been extinguished, and crews are working to drain water from the building.