CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was killed and a 16-year-old girl was inured in a shooting the Lawndale neighborhood.
Police said a man fired shots at a Jeep, hitting a 31-year-old man in the head and a 16-year-old girl in the leg in the 4700 block of West Arlington around 2:10 a.m.
The man died at a local hospital. The teenager's condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.
Police do not have anyone in custody.
