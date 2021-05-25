DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Lawndale, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was killed and a 16-year-old girl was inured in a shooting the Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said a man fired shots at a Jeep, hitting a 31-year-old man in the head and a 16-year-old girl in the leg in the 4700 block of West Arlington around 2:10 a.m.

The man died at a local hospital. The teenager’s condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

 

