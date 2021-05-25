CHICAGO (CBS) — Several car owners woke up to a big headache Tuesday morning in Lincoln Park, after finding their vehicles’ windows smashed and their belongings stolen.
At least 14 vehicles were targeted overnight on the 2700 block of North Racine Avenue.
Chicago police are investigating.
So far we know of no arrests.