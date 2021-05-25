NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Investigators in Northbrook dug for clues on Tuesday into the disappearance of a woman almost 40 years ago.
As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Northbrook police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force, or NORTAF, were seen digging in the backyard of a home in the 1400 block of Orchard Lane in the Sycamore Lane neighborhood.
Linda Seymour lived in that exact home when she vanished back in December 1982 at the age of 35. Now, nearly 39 years later, investigators and forensic specialists have returned to the home – where possible human remains have been unearthed.
Investigators set up tents in the backyard as they dug. People were also walking around in white hazardous materials suits – it is presumed that they are anthropologists working to verify if the bones found are that of a human being – and more importantly, if they are Seymour's.
It was not known late Tuesday what brought investigators to the house so many years later, but it could be a break in the case.
Northbrook police were expected to provide a briefing on the investigation later Tuesday evening.
Unearthing the remains is a very methodical process, because they still have to use the remains to determine how the person they found died and whether the remains are Seymour’s.