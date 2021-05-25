CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time this month, thousands of homes and businesses in the Beverly and Morgan Park communities were temporarily left without water Tuesday morning, after a pumping station went offline.
The Chicago Department of Water Management confirmed two power issues between 9:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday affected pressure for drinking water from the Roseland Pumping Station, affecting service in Beverly and Morgan Park.
Officials said the station was back online and fully pressurized by 10:30 a.m.
Unlike the last time the pumping station went offline on May 6, a boil order is not being issued "because of the temporary nature of the issue," according to Water Department spokeswoman Megan Vidis.
“Out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Illinois EPA, the City will be performing its standard low pressure water sampling survey throughout the neighborhood,” Vidis said in an email.
The cause of the outage is under investigation.
Residents with questions can contact the city's Water Quality Surveillance Section at (312) 744-8190 or 311.
The same pumping station went offline on May 6, as a result of a power outage caused by ComEd maintenance in the area.