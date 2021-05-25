CHICAGO (CBS) — On these scorching days, going for a splash is a refreshing idea.
If you don't have a pool, not a problem. You can rent one.
Swimply is similar to a vacation rental, but instead of renting your house, customers pay to use your private pool.
Swimply is similar to a vacation rental, but instead of renting your house, customers pay to use your private pool.

They book through an app of certified pools. pay and get a code to access the property.
Rates range anywhere from around $15 to more than $100 per hour depending on the amenities.
Last year Swimlpy saw a 4,000% growth with hosts across the United States, Canada and Australia using the app.
A top hosts made enough to pay off their pool — at more than $40,000.