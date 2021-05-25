VILLA PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A woman called police in Villa Park to report someone walking around with a gun, and was then shot and killed by officers when she herself came up to them with a pellet gun, police said Monday.
At 2:06 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of East Kenilworth Avenue in Villa Park by a woman who said she saw someone walking around with a gun.
Villa Park police officers found Haven Bailey, 25, of Villa Park, coming directly toward them armed with a handgun, and told her to drop it several times, authorities said. Bailey, who family said identified as man, did not drop the gun, and an officer shot her four times, authorities said.
Officers immediately began life-saving measures, but Bailey was pronounced dead soon afterward at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, police said.
Police found that the gun Bailey had been holding was actually a pellet gun, but it had been made to look like a Sig Sauer 1911 pistol, police said.
Police also concluded that Bailey was also the one who made the call about someone with a gun in the street.
The investigation was ongoing Monday afternoon.