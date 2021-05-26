CHICAGO (AP) — Tommy Edman hit two home runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 to avoid a three-game sweep.
Edman connected against Carlos Rodón (5-2) in the third and Aaron Bummer in the eighth to make it 2-0.
Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals came away with the win after losing four of five.
John Gant (3-2) dodged bases-loaded jams in the first and third innings while pitching scoreless ball into the sixth.
Manager Mike Shildt got ejected by third-base umpire Joe West in the seventh.
The Cardinals also denied White Sox skipper Tony La Russa a sweep in his first series managing against St. Louis, the franchise the Hall of Famer guided to two World Series championships from 1996 to 2011.

Carlos Rodón is the fourth pitcher in White Sox history to allow one run or less and one hit or less with no walks and 10-plus strikeouts over 6.0-plus IP in a start. pic.twitter.com/N10ZJQIpQ7
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 26, 2021
