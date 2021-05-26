DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (AP) — Tommy Edman hit two home runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 to avoid a three-game sweep.

Edman connected against Carlos Rodón (5-2) in the third and Aaron Bummer in the eighth to make it 2-0.

Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals came away with the win after losing four of five.

John Gant (3-2) dodged bases-loaded jams in the first and third innings while pitching scoreless ball into the sixth.

Manager Mike Shildt got ejected by third-base umpire Joe West in the seventh.

The Cardinals also denied White Sox skipper Tony La Russa a sweep in his first series managing against St. Louis, the franchise the Hall of Famer guided to two World Series championships from 1996 to 2011.

