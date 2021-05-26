CHICAGO (CBS) — In time for the Memorial Day holiday, Chicago’s mayor announced that 22 city beaches will be open for business starting this weekend.
It will start Friday, May 28th and run through September 6, It's the first time since September 2019 that the beaches have opened for the public.
"As the weather warms up and our city begins to safely return to a sense of normalcy, reopening our beloved lakefront beaches is the perfect way to turn the page on spring and get back to our favorite outdoor activities," said Lightfoot. "While we are excited for folks to return to our beaches this summer, we still encourage everyone to be safe and continue to get vaccinated."
Drinking fountains will not be open. The city will use flag notifications to alert the public of swimming and water conditions:
- Green – Swimming is permitted. Weather conditions are fair and water quality is good.
- Yellow – Swimming is permitted, but caution is advised. Weather conditions are unpredictable, or bacteria levels are higher than the water quality criteria set by EPA for notifying the public.
- Red – Swimming is not permitted. Weather conditions are dangerous, or water quality conditions are dangerous.
- Beachgoers can also access information on swim status by calling the Chicago Park District Beach Hotline at 312-74-BEACH, checking chicagoparkdistrict.com or following us on Facebook and Twitter for the swim status at each beach.