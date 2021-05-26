CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Chicago Sky Coach and General Manager James Wade said a WNBA official used a racist term during a game this week.

The Sky have filed an official complaint with the league office.

“When someone tells one of my players ‘hey explain to your boy,’ I take that personal. That’s what I’ve been dealing with. That’s how people see me.” said Wade on Tuesday night after his team lost 90-83 to the Atlanta Dream.

Wade is one of two Black male head coaches in the league.

The WNBA typically investigates complaints of this nature, but doesn’t comment on pending investigations.

Wade also implied his team is targeted by officials with “ridiculous” calls. The Sky were called for 22 fouls while Atlanta had 21.

“I’m not going to try to victimize anything but I take it personal. It’s personal. We don’t have any margin for error,” Wade said. “Watch the game. It’s ridiculous. It’s shameful and It’s disgraceful. The players work hard. When they come out and try to do the right things and they get penalized for what colors you have on, then I think it’s ridiculous.”

Wade told his players to stay professional even if it’s difficult.

This incident comes on the heels of the league suspending Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller for a comment he made to an official about Las Vegas Aces’ star Liz Cambage. Miller apologized for his remark but was suspended a game and fined $10,000 by the league.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.