CHICAGO (CBS)– Wednesday is going to be another warm day, but a temperature drop is ahead.
Temperatures will be in the 80s with rain and thunder to start the day. Storms are expected to wrap up by 7 a.m. leaving sunshine for the rest of the day.
Rain will continue into late Thursday when temperatures cool to the 60s. By Friday, temperatures will only be in the 50s.
The holiday weekend will be brighter and beautiful. Saturday’s highs will be in the 60s and turning warmer for Sunday into Monday when the 70s return.