By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be gorgeous Wednesday evening before our big pattern change arrives Thursday.

On Wednesday night, it will be mostly clear as the low drops to 54.

Tomorrow: 05.26.21

Rain arrives by the afternoon Thursday with cool winds off the lake. The high is just 64.

Next 2 Days: 05.26.21

Temperatures struggle Friday, for which the high is just 52. Some lakeside areas will top out in the upper 40s with rain and wind.

7 Day Forecast: 05.26.21

Let’s get this system out of the way for the long, holiday weekend. Sun returns Saturday with a gradual warming trend into Memorial Day.

