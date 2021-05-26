CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be gorgeous Wednesday evening before our big pattern change arrives Thursday.
On Wednesday night, it will be mostly clear as the low drops to 54.
Rain arrives by the afternoon Thursday with cool winds off the lake. The high is just 64.
Temperatures struggle Friday, for which the high is just 52. Some lakeside areas will top out in the upper 40s with rain and wind.
Let’s get this system out of the way for the long, holiday weekend. Sun returns Saturday with a gradual warming trend into Memorial Day.